Future and his nonprofit organization FreeWishes Foundation partnered up with Foot Locker Atlanta to rebuild the weight room at his alma mater, Columbia High School. This is the latest example of Foot Locker Atlanta teaming with local celebrities to give back to the community. Foot Locker Atlanta partnered up with 2Chainz in December 2021 to restore the gym at his alma school, North Clayton High School. Future has officially confirmed the release date of his new album, which is set for April 29.

Images of the renovation and Future spending time with students can be found below.