New Album Loading? Drake Spotted with Carnage Working on Music in Toronto

It’s safe to presume Drake is back in the studio, working on his new album, based on recent social media posts.

Carnage aka Gordo was in Canada with Drake working on some tunes and then hitting the clubs before his gig at Coachella this weekend playing the Jeeter-sponsored showcase for Tao.