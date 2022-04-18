SOURCE SPORTS: Drake Drops $200K on the Golden State Warriors to Win the NBA’s West Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors kicked off their 2022 playoff run with a dominant victory over the Denver Nuggets. Led by Jordan Poole who exploded in his playoff debut, the Warriors now only need 15 more wins to once again hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Ahead of tipoff the playoffs, Drake revealed he dropped a whopping $200,000 on the Warriors to win the Western Conference. The Warriors entered the playoffs at +350 odds. The payout for Drake would be near $800,000 USD.

