Errol Spence Jr put on a boxing clinic in front of his hometown in Dallas at AT&T Stadium against Yordenis Ugas to add another belt to his collection. Spence fractured Ugas’ left orbital bone en route to a 9th-round stoppage victory.

Ugas was gamed all night and proved a great opponent for Spence in his first fight in two years.

“I didn’t have any doubts at all. I believed in myself 100% and trained 100%,” Spence said. “I didn’t want a tune-up fight or someone I knew I could beat. I wanted someone who would bring out the best in me and Ugas did that.

“The nutritionist helped a lot. I lost the weight and they did a great job. It was just my work in the gym. I felt like my timing was off [early in his return] but I just kept working. I think that was due to the long layoff and I was super psyched to get in the ring and push the pace.”

Spence added Ugas’ WBA welterweight title with the WBC and IBF titles he already owned with the victory. Spence only needs Terence Crawford’s WBO title to become the undisputed 147-pound champion.

"I'm going to get these straps and go over there and take his shit too."@ErrolSpenceJr calls out @terencecrawford 😳 🗣️#SpenceUgas pic.twitter.com/Pk5gXljXfW — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 17, 2022

“Everybody knows who I want next; I want Terence Crawford next,” said Spence. “That’s the fight that I want; that’s the fight everybody else wants. Terence, I’m coming for that motherf—ing belt.”

For years, the culture and boxing world have begged for this fight. Shorty after Spence’s victory, Crawford expressed his level of interest in making that fight happen.

Terence Crawford reacts to Errol Spence TKO10 Yordenis Ugas… pic.twitter.com/lqIp6gXeMU — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 17, 2022

Hopefully, at some point in 2022, we can finally get the fight we all want.