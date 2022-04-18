The finalists for the NBA Coach of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, and Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year awards were released today by the NBA. The MVP is a three man race between Giannis Antentokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Denver Nuggets’ reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Based on vote results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, there are three candidates for each yearly award.

You can see the nominees for each category below.

Check out your 2021-22 #KiaMVP finalists…



Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid

A look at the 2021-22 #KiaSixth finalists:



Tyler Herro

Cam Johnson

Kevin Love

The 2021-22 #KiaMIP finalists are in:



Darius Garland

Ja Morant

Dejounte Murray

Here are your 2021-22 #KiaDPOY finalists:



Mikal Bridges

Rudy Gobert

Marcus Smart