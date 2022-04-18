The Los Angeles Lakers are at home for the NBA Playoffs this year, affording LeBron James the opportunity to watch talent across the league on the highest stage. One of which is his old teammate Kyrie Irving, who is now suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets and playing against his former team the Boston Celtics.

After a stellar 39-point effort, James reflected on the NBA 75 list from earlier this year and wondered how was Irving not a part of the historical run of names. James would retweet DJ Steph Floss and add in his opinion, “Damn shame he ain’t Top 75!”

Damn shame he ain’t Top 75! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/jQyMvd0qXO — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17, 2022

Earlier in the game, King James had more praise for his former point guard: “Young God-rie is so damn good at basketball man!!! INSANE SKILL!!”

Young God-rie is so damn good at basketball man!!! INSANE SKILL!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17, 2022

You can see Kyrie’s highlights below.

No slowing him down 🥶 pic.twitter.com/oePjz4yza8 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 17, 2022