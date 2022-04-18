The Brooklyn Nets kicked off their 2022 NBA Playoffs celebrations this week by going “Nets Level.” The Nets unveiled their 2022 NBA Playoffs marketing campaign, which was created by the team’s in-house creative team and was inspired by the look and feel of a video game as the team competes to reach the “Nets Level” throughout the playoffs, with each win being tracked through the creative campaign. Around the playoffs, the “Nets Level” creative will be shown in-arena during Nets home games at Barclays Center, on all Nets social media and digital channels, and in out-of-home and grassroots marketing activities throughout New York City.

The Nets will premiere an interactive video game dubbed “Nets Level” on Saturday, April 16, to coincide with the team’s thematic marketing campaign. Fans will have many chances to win prizes each day, and at the end of the Nets’ playoff run, one of the players with the top 100 total score will win a $500 NetsStore.com gift certificate. For the remainder of the Nets’ playoff run, the arcade-style game will be available for free online at brooklynnets.com/netslevelgame.

The Nets will throw a watch party at McMahon’s Public House in Brooklyn this Sunday, April 17, at 3:30 p.m. to continue the playoff excitement. During Round One of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Nets will throw watch parties at McMahon’s Public House for their away games. Prizes will be given away at each watch party, including tickets to the Nets’ home playoff games at Barclays Center this season. More information about the watch parties for the future rounds of the NBA Playoffs in 2022 will be released in the following weeks.

The Nets will unveil the NETS LEVEL ZONE at Barclays Center for Game 3 against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, April 23. The NETS LEVEL ZONE is an interactive experience that allows fans to discover more about Nets Level video game characters, which are all based on current Nets players. A hologram machine will show a rotation of life-size 3D animations of the characters and gamification-style boards with descriptions of Nets Level characters. The NETS LEVEL ZONE will be located on the arena’s main concourse, outside of Section 23, and will be open during all Nets home games into the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Each Nets home game during the 2022 NBA Playoffs will also feature a pre-game plaza celebration, elevated halftime performances, giveaway items for all fans in attendance, and more.

Tickets to Nets home games at Barclays Center during Round One of the 2022 NBA Playoffs are now on-sale at seatgeek.com and brooklynnets.com.