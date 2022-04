Tekashi 6ix9ine held through to his return promise and dropped the new single “GINÉ.” In the new release, 6ix9ine is back dissing Lil Durk over the death of King Von. The OTF leader is one of a few of 6ix9ine’s targets who are also going at Fivio Foreign over the “King of New York” title.

The new video “GINÉ” promotes an energy drink and features two women twerking in a pool of water, while surrounded by a drumline. You can see it all below.