Young Dolph Murder Suspect Sentenced to Two Years for Violation of Terms of Probation

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Sentenced to Two Years for Violation of Terms of Probation

Justin Johnson, a suspect in the murder of Young Dolph, was sentenced to two years in prison for violation of his supervised release.

According to Action 5-Memphis, Judge Mark Norris expressed he was “bitterly disappointed” in Johnson for wasting the multiple opportunities afforded to him by the court. Johnson was arrested in January on a federal warrant for violating the order of a previous weapons charge. He is currently charged with the murder of Young Dolph.

Johnson admitted to not being consistently employed, missing necessary drug screens and rehabilitation, failing to request authorization before leaving the jurisdiction, and being arrested in court.

Advertisement

Johnson, along with Cornelius Smith, is facing first-degree murder charges for Young Dolph’s death.