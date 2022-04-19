Combining personalized design, music and audio innovation, adidas Headphones and Grammy nominated recording artist, Quavo, are coming together to announce adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC Quavo. This limited-edition release arrives following Quavo and adidas Headphones’ initial partnership to launch adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC, which has now received a customized refresh. Designed in collaboration with Quavo himself, the headphone case showcases handwritten lyrics in silver from the rapper’s unreleased album, “Cheat Code,” while the earbuds respectively feature “Quavo Huncho” and “Cheat Code” in the same silver writing.

Serving as the optimal way to listen to all of Quavo’s hit tracks, the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC Quavo will offer pre-access to a 30 second music video and a sound snippet of “Hotel Lobby,” from Quavo’s anticipated album dropping later this summer. For the first time ever, Quavo fans will have the opportunity to get an exclusive sneak peak of the single, only available with purchase.

The official countdown to launch has now started on adidasheadphones.com, with limited quantities available worldwide on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning on Thursday, April 21 at 10 am EST.

Advertisement

Best known for being the frontman of the iconic hip-hop/rap trio Migos, as well as his love of sports and basketball in particular, Quavo was at the center of the creative process for the limited-edition earbuds, which are made for those with an active lifestyle like himself.

“When working on my new album, I hand wrote lyrics on a note, which later inspired this collaboration and concept for the headphones,” says Quavo. “I’m excited to be teaming back up with adidas Headphones to offer my fans these limited-edition earbuds designed by me with style, sound and music in mind.”

As a brand focused on sport and lifestyle, the base model adidasZ.N.E. 01 ANC is a fully equipped true wireless earbud engineered to meet the demands of training routines and everyday life head-on. The game changing earbuds feature:

Noise Control: ANC (active noise canceling) alongside passive transparency for both efficiency and safety

ANC (active noise canceling) alongside passive transparency for both efficiency and safety Made to Measure: Interchangeable ear tips and wings for a perfect fit

Interchangeable ear tips and wings for a perfect fit Versatile: On-and-off the field comfort to meet both the sport and lifestyle needs of athletes

On-and-off the field comfort to meet both the sport and lifestyle needs of athletes Design: Emphasis on the look-and-feel of the product to match any activewear

Emphasis on the look-and-feel of the product to match any activewear Long-Lasting: 20 hours of playtime

“We are so excited to be continuing our partnership with Quavoon this limited-edition design that combines the ultimate audio experience in a customized look,” said Ella Renneus, Creative Design Lead at adidas Headphones. “Quavo’s eye for fresh design marries perfectly with our earbuds that fuse together innovation and the highest quality materials.”

There are 150 units of the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC Quavo earbuds available worldwide for purchase and each pair will feature its own unique number for the wearer. Priced at $200, the headphones are available for purchase starting on April 21 at 10 AM EST exclusively atadidasheadphones.com.

For more information, please visit www.adidasheadphones.com