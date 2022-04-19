As a female emcee, there’s no doubt about a sense of happiness felt in getting the opportunity to collaborate with THEE Nicki Minaj. While almost all upcoming female rappers have shown love to the Queen’s native at some point, some female emcees have taken it a step further by shooting their shot for a feature at the Young Money lyricist.

Nicki Minaj has been very selective in who she jumps on a track with. The 39-year-old is no stranger to woman empowerment as she has hopped on tracks with female emcees, including Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, BIA, and Coi Leray.

While other rap gworls are in line, Erica Banks believes that Nicki Minaj collabs with female rappers who “can’t rap” in the game. “I love Nicki, but I just felt like I been trying to reach out to her for a long time, but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can’t rap,” Banks stated.

Advertisement

She added, “I said I agree that Nicki kinda f*ck with the girls who can’t really rap when you got the girls over here who really do. Now some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap. … I’m saying it because not everybody’s going to say it.”

Many begin to speculate that Asian Doll felt the same way as Erica Banks after a blog would post the two side by side with the caption, “These two girls couldn’t keep faking the love for Nicki Minaj because she didn’t give them the feature,” the post read. “According to them Nicki Minaj is obligated to give every fan who loves her a feature,” the post continued.

Asian Doll would step into the conversation to clear her name in the drama, stating that Erica is on her own on this one. “Ayo don’t speak on me including me & my name & everything I’ve built randomly involving me in the next b***h situation tf,” Asian said. “She sounded dumb asf**k we nun alike keep that s**t over there fr I don’t agree or respect s**t she said so the side by side pics ain’t giving at all bye.”

“Erica played HERSELF nun of the rap girls think like this except the person that sat her a** in that seat on that stage & said what she said so therefore she standing on that ALONE don’t drag us with this women with all RESPECT,” penned Asian Doll in response to a fan.

Check out the tweets below.

Ayo don’t speak on me including me & my name & everything I’ve built randomly involving me in the next bitch situation tf she sounded dumb asfuck we nun alike keep that shit over there fr i don’t agree or respect shit she said so the side by side pics ain’t giving at all bye — Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) April 17, 2022

The internet can suck my dick from the bottom of my heart ❤️ — Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) April 18, 2022

The funniest part of this whole thing is that Erica Banks is a terrible rapper. https://t.co/SEdt7Pnp55 — agent of chaos (@_heyyymscarter) April 17, 2022

Erica banks saying “these girls can’t rap” like she ain’t one of those girls — NICKISOICY (@nickisoicy) April 17, 2022