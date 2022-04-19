Benzino is back with the bars, dropping a new song, “Zino Vs. The Planet.” He opens the track with, “I’m bout to break the Internet with this one.” Members of “The Planet” that he is addressing include his daughter Coi Leray and 50 Cent.

Wanna here the rest? GO TO YOUTUBE and type in ZINO VS THE PLANET EPISODE 1 Streaming on all platforms!! This is just the beginning!! It’s gonna really get hot in a second, MARK MY WORDS!!! 👌🏽 #zinovstheplanet PROD. BY @mikedarockman & @tellemlooney 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IXuK50GDdq — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 18, 2022

Recently, Benzino and his daughter, rising Hip-Hop star Coi Leray, have been engaged in an online back and forth. Benzino is accused of ruining his daughter Coi Leray’s album release day by texting her and threatening her mother. Benzino was furious with his daughter after she revealed in an interview with The Breakfast Club he became broke after he lost The Source. Benzino was irritated by his daughter’s remarks about the ‘dinosaur’ generation. She teased Charlamagne about his crush on Pusha T, and Benzino tweeted that legends deserve more respect from the next generation.

Benzino keeps it cordial with his daughter Coi in the new single, simply stating that the love will stand regardless of current happenings in their relationship. That feeling is not the same for 50 Cent.

After news broke of a rumored romance with a transgender model, Benzino was attacked online by 50 Cent, who dropped a series of homophobic posts. Benzino would recall assisting the Power creator when he was attacked and more. You can hear the new single below.