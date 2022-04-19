One of the men charged with selling fentanyl-laced pills to the later Mac Miller, which led to his overdose, has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison. According to Billboard, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright handed Ryan Michael Reaves 10 years and 11 months in prison.

The sentencing of Reaves comes half a month after accepting a plea deal. Prosecutors suggested 12 years and seven months for Reavis. His legal team pushed for five years and supervised release.

Miller died in September of 2018. He was found in his home in the San Fernando Valley of California. His toxicology report revealed he had an accidental overdose caused by the combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

Advertisement

“He acted as a runner and delivered what he believed to be pills containing oxycodone. He did not know the pills contained fentanyl,” Reaves’ attorney, Cori Ferrentino said to NBC News last year. “He is very remorseful for his actions and the tragic loss of life.”

Late in 2021, the third person charged in the death of Miller, Cameron James Pettit, entered a plea of not guilty.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that the Drug Enforcement Administration says is fueling the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, sometimes without the user’s knowledge.