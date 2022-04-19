Jack Harlow’s “First Class” has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single is the second chart-topper for Harlow, his first solo, as he took pole position with “Industry Baby” alongside Lil Nas X.

According to Billboard, “First Class,” which samples Fergie’s 2007 No. 1 hit “Glamorous,” has the biggest streaming week this year. The hit single will be found on Harlow’s second album, Comes Home the Kids Miss You, which will release on May 6.

According to Luminate, previously MRC Data, “First Class” reached the top of the Hot 100 with 54.6 million streams, 4.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 10,600 downloads sold during the April 8-14 tracking week.

“First Class” also took the top of the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales Charts. You can check out the new vide below.