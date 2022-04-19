Kendrick Lamar has put Hip-Hop on notice, he’s back and set to release his new album next month. In a Michael Jordan return-adjacent digital press release, King Kendrick announced his new album is called Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Using an old tweet from a Twitter user and presumed fan, which read “Kendrick Lamar is officially retired,” the Grammy-award winning legend dropped a link to his pgLang site, oklama.com.

The folder delivered the message:

Advertisement

“The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00 am PT in Los Angeles, CA: Album: ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Release date: 5/13/2022 All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.” The message signed off with “Appreciate Your Patience.”

You can see the announcement below.