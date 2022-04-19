The Cleveland Browns have made cornerback Denzel Ward the highest-paid player in his position in NFL history. Ward signed a five-year extension with the Browns worth $100.5 million with $71.25 of that guaranteed, per Adam Schefter.

Browns are signing Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, per source. At age 24, Ward is the highest-paid CB in NFL history.



Tory Dandy of CAA Sports, who negotiated the contract, confirmed the deal to ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

Ward is now set to earn $20.1 million per year on average, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. He narrowly beat out Los Angeles Rams’ All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey, who took to Twitter to show some. love to Ward.

I been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward … congrats 🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 18, 2022

Ward has accumulated an effective career, standing as one of only four players with 10-plus interceptions and 50-plus passes defense since being drafted in 2018. He’s earned trips to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2021 while also posting elite Pro Football Focus grades, owning the fourth-highest coverage mark among corners since 2018 (minimum 1,000 snaps) and allowing the sixth-lowest completion percentage in his career among corners with 100-plus targets since 2018.

Ward will look to help get the Browns back in the playoff mix in the loaded AFC with a new contract under his belt.