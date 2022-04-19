The NBA announced today that Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been chosen the 2021-22 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“To be able to be named the Defensive Player of the Year and be the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996 to win this, it just shows not only me and everybody else that it can be done,” said Smart.

This is for you mama! ❤️ I love you. pic.twitter.com/3xmhMluois — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) April 19, 2022

Smart wins his first NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, becoming the first guard to do it since Gary Payton in the 1995-96 season. Smart is the Celtics’ second player to earn the award, following Kevin Garnett (2007-08).

Gary Payton pulled up to surprise Marcus Smart winning DPOY 👏 pic.twitter.com/FrGtxLWEsR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2022

Smart added, “The way the game is changing, the guards are being more recognized for their abilities to do certain things that we shouldn’t be able to do at our size. I think this award and me winning it shows that and the path for us guards now and in the future.”

A global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters gave Smart 257 points (37 first-place votes). Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns came in second with 202 points (22 first-place votes). Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz center and three-time Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finished third with 136 points (12 first-place votes).

Marcus Smart is the first guard to be named NBA Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in the 1995-96 season. Smart is also the second player to win the award with the @celtics, joining Kevin Garnett (2007-08).



More ➡️ https://t.co/Y4VQicGkiq



Full voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9WX2L25o4M — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 18, 2022

Congrats to my brother @smart_MS3 on winning DPOY!!! Well deserved killa, about damn time!!! 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 18, 2022

Congrats to Marcus Smart fr ! Happy they start realizing it aint easy guarding mfs on the island every night ! Very much deserved … I appreciate everybody that was rockin wit me lol we’ll be ok😭 its a blessing to even be apart of the convo — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) April 18, 2022