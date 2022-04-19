Joel Embiid loves to talk trash while on the court, and it now appears coaches aren’t safe from his antics either. During the game two big win for Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers over the Toronto Raptors, Embiid had an in-game conversation with Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse.

You couldn’t tell what during the game, but afterward, Embiid revealed what was said with Nurse’s back-and-forth.

“He’s a great coach obviously, what he has been able to accomplish,” said Embiid of Nurse. “I’ve always been a big fan. But I told him, respectfully told him to stop b—-ing about calls.”

Embiid: “You got nobody to guard me.”



Embiid finished the game with 31 points, with 12 coming from the free-throw line. He attempted 14 free throws for the game. It seems Nurse didn’t like the number of times Embiid went to the line in the game.

“If you’re going to triple-team somebody all game, they are bound to get to the free-throw line, or if you’re going to push them off and try to hold them and all that stuff, they’re bound and get to the free-throw line,” Embiid said. “So I feel like every foul was legit and probably should have been more, honestly.”

The Raptors head back to Toronto down 2-0 in their first-round matchup with the 76ers. Maybe Nurse’s complaining to Embiid and the refs way benefit the Raptors in game 3, have Embiid more motivated to keep the pressure on.