Tekashi 6ix9ine could just be putting a face to the term “Flexing and Finessing,” as the rapper has admitted to posing with some fake cash in a video he posted on Instagram. Before the rainbow-haired rapper would release the music visual to his single, “Gine,” Tekashi would post a message on Instagram to his fellow rap counterparts.

“THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK IM BACK ASK THEM POST THERE HOUSE THEY CARS THEY BANK ACCOUNT. YOU DONT LIVE LIKE THIS I OWN EVERYTHING YOU GUYS LEASE I TOOK OFF RAP 2 YEARS I COULD DO THAT YALL CANT THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK,” he penned.

While the rapper did show off loads of his dough and multiple materialistic items, amen questioned how Tekashi could have such a bag following reports that stated Wack100 broke the rapper. Currently, Tekashi also owes $1 million in restitution fees to robbery victims in his federal court case.

Advertisement

In an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin on TMZ Live, the rapper was asked if he is worried that his money from the popular video could be seized. “I ain’t got it right now. I ain’t got it,” he responded. “That was prop money. I ain’t got it… Like I said, I’ma entertainer and obviously, we talkin’ about it so I did a pretty good job at entertaining people.”

“You know how you have a degree in law? I have a degree in entertainment. You know?” he added.

The 25-year-old rapper was then asked if rappers in the industry knew that his antics were all for entertainment.

“My plan was never to come at nobody, it was just to drop music, get back into the realm of my art and come out with positivity,” he stated. “I said the King of New York is back. I want to be very clear: I came out—I didn’t mention anybody. Fivio jumped out the window first. He coulda just stood quiet. I know a lot of people don’t want to hear it, but the moment 6ix9ine, the moment Tekashi responds, ‘Oh my God, he chasing clout!'”

What are your thoughts on this? Check out the video of the “King of New York” below.