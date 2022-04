[WATCH] 21 Savage Joined by Post Malone and Metro Boomin During Headlining Set at the Sahara Tent on Saturday Night at Coachella 2022

21 Savage had an electrifying performance in the now-open dome/360-style Sahara tent on day 2 of the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Post Malone, a Grammy Award winner, took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd to perform a duet of their 2018 mega-hit “Rockstar.” Later on stage, producer Metro Boomin joined 21 for a performance of their hit songs “No Heart” and “A Lot.”

You can see images and a performance of “Bank Account” below.