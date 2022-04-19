Wiz Khalifa and Logic have announced their co-headlining Vinyl Verse Tour 2022, which will feature DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God as special guests. The 28-city tour, produced by Live Nation, takes off on July 27th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine with stops in Houston, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more before ending off on September 2nd at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis.

Ticketmaster.com will begin selling tickets on Friday, April 22nd at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates may be seen below.

Wed Jul 27– Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Thu Jul 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater^

Sat Jul 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion^

Tue Aug 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater^

Wed Aug 03 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center^

Fri Aug 05 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

Sat Aug 06 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

Sun Aug 07 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion^

Mon Aug 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^

Wed Aug 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

Thu Aug 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^

Fri Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre^

Sat Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

Sun Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion^

Tue Aug 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclay’s Center^

Wed Aug 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center!

Fri Aug 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live!

Sat Aug 20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre!

Sun Aug 21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

Mon Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

Tue Aug 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

Thu Aug 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre^

Fri Aug 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

Sat Aug 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

Sun Aug 28 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Tue Aug 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

Thu Sep 01 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Fri Sep 02 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

