Hip-Hop lovers are in for a treat this summer following the announcement of Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ tour “NY State of Mind.” The 25-city-wide tour is expected to take off on August 30th in Saint Louis Missouri and end on October 4th in Los Angeles.
While many Hip-Hop heads are excited to grab their seat for the tour, fans on social media pointed out the fact that the nationwide tour does not include New York City on its list of stops. Other fans assumed that the NY natives could possibly release an unannounced show for their hometown, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled to tell.
Tickets for the tour are expected to go on sale Tuesday, April 26th at 10 AM! Will You be grabbing a seat? Check out the tour stops below.
Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music CenterFri
Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreSat
Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music TheatreSun
Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music CenterThu
Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music PavilionFri
Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY TheatreSat
Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity CenterTue
Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential CenterWed
Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachFri
Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube LiveSat
Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekSun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music PavilionTue
Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreWed
Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreThu
Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood AmphitheatreSat
Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterSun
Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance AmphitheaterMon
Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis PavilionThu
Sep 29 – Phoenix,AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint AmphitheatreSat
Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland ArenaSun
Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota AmphitheatreTue
Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl