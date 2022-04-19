Hip-Hop lovers are in for a treat this summer following the announcement of Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ tour “NY State of Mind.” The 25-city-wide tour is expected to take off on August 30th in Saint Louis Missouri and end on October 4th in Los Angeles.

While many Hip-Hop heads are excited to grab their seat for the tour, fans on social media pointed out the fact that the nationwide tour does not include New York City on its list of stops. Other fans assumed that the NY natives could possibly release an unannounced show for their hometown, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled to tell.

Tickets for the tour are expected to go on sale Tuesday, April 26th at 10 AM! Will You be grabbing a seat? Check out the tour stops below.

Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music CenterFri

Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreSat

Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music TheatreSun

Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music CenterThu

Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music PavilionFri

Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY TheatreSat

Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity CenterTue

Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential CenterWed

Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachFri

Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube LiveSat

Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekSun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music PavilionTue

Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreWed

Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreThu

Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood AmphitheatreSat

Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterSun

Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance AmphitheaterMon

Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis PavilionThu

Sep 29 – Phoenix,AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint AmphitheatreSat

Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland ArenaSun

Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota AmphitheatreTue

Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl