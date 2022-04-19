According to several reports, Young Chop’s brother, Johnny May Cash, was killed over the weekend after being shot in the thigh and later dying from his injuries. He was 27 years old.

It is believed that May Cash might have been killed in retaliation to a viral video of him shoving a woman against a wall and later hitting her in the head.

Cash was signed to his brother’s label and collaborated with Chicago artist Lil Durk on “I Go” on Durk’s “Signed to the Streets 2” mixtape and on Chop’s 2013 track “Ballin”, which also featured Durk.

So far there are no suspects and no arrests have been made.