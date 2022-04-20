The International Stoners Association: 420 Online Experience has been announced by 300 Entertainment and Young Stoner Life Records. Cannabis, streetwear, and hip-hop culture will all be celebrated at this immersive hybrid event. Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment artists like Lil Keed, Yak Gotti, Tooley, OMB Peezy, B Slime, FN DaDealer, T-Shyne, and No Savage will deliver special video performances for the 420 Online Experience. Reimagined old arcade games, NFTs, and limited edition physical items will also be available.

The Young Stoner Life arcade will have throwback games inspired by some of the label’s most well-known artists and releases, including Gunna’s “Too Easy,” Strick’s “Yacht Club,” and Lil Keed’s Trapped On Cleveland 3. There will also be a claw machine with exclusive prizes for fans and a never-before-seen game inspired by Young Thug’s Punk.

The International Stoners Association’s 4/20 event will also feature an in-person event at Jardin Dispensary in Las Vegas, including a meet-and-greet with Young Stoner Life rappers and a limited-edition sneaker collaboration with Kool Kiy, and a claw machine to connect the digital and physical offerings.

Through the Blockparty platform, fans will have the opportunity to earn a free NFT both online and in person. Those who attend the 420 activations in person will be given a POAP NFT, while online users will be given a virtual-exclusive NFT. Fans will be able to access the 300 gift store, which will include ISA merchandise and a limited-edition shoe collaboration with KOOL KIY.

Young Stoner Life Records’ presence as cultural pioneers will be cemented in digital and physical space due to the momentous event. The International Stoners Association’s 420 Online Experience honors the YSL idea and brand and the artists who have contributed to it.