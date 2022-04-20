A$AP Rocky was arrested as he returned to LAX on Wednesday morning. According to TMZ, the rapper arrived at the airport on a private jet from Barbados and was met by officers at the terminal and arrested. The charges for Rocky were assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon was a gun. Rocky was returning to America after vacationing with his girlfriend, Rihanna.

The assault is believed to occur on November 6, 2021, when Rocky allegedly shot at the victim three or four times, grazing him on the left hand, NBC News reports. The shooting reportedly happened near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10:20 pm. Two additional men reportedly accompanied Rocky. Rocky was on hand the next day for Complex Con on November 7.

The alleged victim stated the shooting happened after an argument between the two. The LAPD says Rocky knows the victim who helped them identify the rapper as a suspect. Offers also executed a search warrant at Rocky’s home, ramming their way through his front gate.

