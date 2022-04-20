Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis, the first-ever AFROPUNK live experience in the Midwest, has announced its roster. On the second day, the live experience will shift to a celebration of life, music, food, and culture, which will begin with a series of panel discussions aimed at exploring the connection between art and activism and promoting community healing. Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis takes place on June 18th and 19th, with performances by Ari Lennox, Noname, Mereba, Sango, Dreamer Isioma, Pink Siifu, and some of the best rising acts in the Twin Cities. There will be panels and events all over the city on June 18th, and performances in Sheridan Memorial Park on June 19th.

Minneapolis has a long history as a Midwest center for music and culture. Prince, the prominent figure of a vibrant culture memorialized in his song “Uptown,” was born in the city, as were funk colossuses like Jam & Lewis, Morris Day, and many others. Planet AFROPUNK Presents: Planet AFROPUNK Presents: Planet AFROPU Minneapolis intends to honor and promote the city’s vibrant community of Black creators and activists, as well as to recognize and support a community still grieving from heartbreaking loss. The people of Minneapolis stand up in the face of oppression, and AFROPUNK is dedicated to producing a joyful and celebratory event while also addressing and fostering discourse about the community’s issues.

In connection with the live performance, AFROPUNK announces a collaboration with High School For Recording Arts, a local high school known as “Hip Hop High” and formed by former Prince band member David T.C. Ellis to nurture the next generation of musical talent. During the first day, students from the school will have the opportunity to present panels and showcase their abilities at a special showcase.

You can learn more about this year’s AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis here.