Davido, an American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer, has announced The We Rise By Lifting Others Tour, a limited run of Live Nation and Duke Concept-produced shows that will take place at Prospect Park in Brooklyn on June 16th, HISTORY in Toronto on June 17th, The House of Blues in Boston on June 18th, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on June 23rd, and Youtube Theater in Los Angeles on June 25th.

The We Rise By Lifting Others Tour Dates:

Thur Jun 16 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

Fri June 17 – Toronto, ONT – HISTORY

Sat Jun 18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Thu Jun 23 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Sat Jun 25 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Late last year, Davido joined Tink on “Might Let You,” which you can hear below. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday April 21st at 10am local on Ticketmaster.com