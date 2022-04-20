As Future gears up to drop his forthcoming album on April 29, the Atlanta rap superstar did an interview and cover shoot with GQ magazine. In the piece for GQ, legendary Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson said Pluto is currently the No.1 rapper in the game.

51 with my first @GQMagazine cover. Salute @1future. Thank you @willwelch + @The_SummerMan. Can't wait to pick it up off the newsstand. Print forever. ✍️🏆🐐 pic.twitter.com/0bHFlbZcs4 — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) April 19, 2022

“When you survey the hip-hop landscape, no other artist has been as consistently excellent, or as influential, for as long as he has. He invented his own sound, which has since become the dominant style in rap. He has delivered hit after hit after hit. And he’s done it all on his own terms.I’ll say it again: Future is the best rapper alive,” said Wilson

Now while this may be a controversial statement? Are there any truths to this? You be the judge.

