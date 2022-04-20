Since Future announced that he’s dropping a new album, the FBG President has been making headlines. He graced the cover of GQ magazine yesterday, and he previewed a new track via Instagram.

On the track, Future gives us typical turned-up vibes. Over the heavy trap production, GQ’s “best rapper alive” raps about his extravagant lifestyle, which includes money, cars, and clothes.

There isn’t a title for the album that drops on April 29, but he has confirmed a few features. Already he said Kanye West would be on the album, along with Babyface Ray, Drake, and Gunna.

Advertisement

In his interview with GQ, HENDRIX sat with veteran Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson. There, the Atlanta star shared his creative process, inspirations, and plans for the next era of music.

Future says he had to prove repeatedly that he’s a certified star. “I grew in the business and I made adjustments and I continued to build, continued to overcome any doubt,” he says. “If there was doubt, there’s no more doubt. I’m here to stay. I already proved that. Had a hundred hits in one year, they still like, ‘Hey, what are you going to do next?’ I had to prove it again that I can do it again. Came back and dropped one album [2017’s Future] and dropped another album the following week [Hndrxx]. I proved that I can have two number one albums in two weeks. I had to prove so many times throughout my career that I was here to stay.”

Check out the snippet of “In My Truck” below. Tell us what you think.