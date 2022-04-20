On this day in Hip Hop history, Dungeon Family member Killer Mike was born in Atlanta, Georgia. From Grammy’s to politics, Killer Mike maybe one of the most slept on figures of this culture we call Hip Hop.

Killer Mike’s Hip Hop career began with a feature on OutKast‘s 2000 album Stankonia, on the track “Snappin & Trappin.” His follow up feature with OutKast on “The Whole World” won him a Grammy at the 2003 Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. That same year Killer Mike released his debut studio album Monster, which peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart and #4 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

Over the next few years, Killer Mike released I Pledge Allegiance to the Grind 1 & 2 before announcing in 2008 that he was signing to T.I.‘s record label Grand Hustle Records. Not much was heard from Killer Mike musically until he teamed up with El-P in 2011 to become Run the Jewels.

Killer Mike and El-P were introduced to each other by Cartoon Network executive Jason DeMarco. Later that year, El-P produced Killer Mike’s album R.A.P. Music. In the same year Killer Mike featured on El-P’s album Cancer 4 Cure. Due to the fact the albums were released within weeks of each other, the two decided to go on tour together. The success of the tour led the two to team up under the moniker Run the Jewels. The duo has since released two self-titled albums and plan to release a third this year. Run the Jewels 2 peaked at #50 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Aside from music, Killer Mike is one politically active and conscious brother. Most recently, he has been heavily campaigning for Bernie Sanders, introducing him at speaking engagements, sitting with at interviews, and even going to his fundraisers as an honored guest. Over his career he has passionate against police brutality against people of color, systematic racism, and has fought for social equality. It is obvious in his music and when he speaks in interviews that Killer Mike is passionate about humanity and wants to get us all on track and acting like civil, equal human beings.

Killer Mike has also appeared on T.V. and in movies and is currently active as a rapper. His next solo project, Elegant Elephant, has been in the works since 2013 but there’s no word on when it will be released. Killer Mike is an icon and his image in Hip Hop is one of the more positive ones the genre has to offer. Take some time today to enjoy some of the fruits of his labor if you don’t already listen on the daily. From everyone here at The Source, happy born day, Killer Mike. May you see many more years of success.