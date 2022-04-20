The roster for the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival has been released, and it includes feature and short narratives, documentaries, and animated films. This year’s festival runs from June 8 to 19 and contains everything from indie shorts to feature films worldwide.

The features program includes 109 feature films and 16 online premieres from 150 filmmakers from 40 countries and is divided into ten categories: narrative competitions, topical documentaries, and anticipated new films. There are 88 world debuts, two international premieres, seven North American premieres, two US premieres, and eleven New York premieres on the roster. 32 directors return to Tribeca with their most recent work, and 50 newcomers. Female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ filmmakers direct more than 64% (81) of feature films, including 46 percent (58) female directors, 34% (43) BIPOC directors, and 8% (10) LGBTQ+ directors.

A series of exciting live conversations and performances are planned, including a performance by Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Baby following the world premiere of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby; a special appearance by Colson Baker (AKA Machine Gun Kelly) after Taurus; and a performance by Of Monsters and Men after TU.

Films about the careers of Marc Bolan, The D.O.C., Leonard Cohen, and the previously announced Jennifer Lopez feature, which will start this year’s festival, are among the music documentaries that will have their world premieres at Tribeca.

You can get more information on the 2022 Festival here.