The first round of performers for the “2022 Billboard Music Awards” (BBMAs), which recognize the year’s most successful artists in 62 categories across all genres of music, was revealed today by MRC and NBC. Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the headliners.

Megan Thee Stallion will perform at the BBMAs for the first time in what promises to be an exciting show. This year’s winner of the Top Rap Female Artist award from 2021 is up for the same award.

Latto, a Top Rap Female Artist finalist and breakout rapper, will perform for the first time on the BBMAs stage. Her Platinum hit single “Big Energy” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, making Latto the first female rapper to have a #1 record in Pop, Rhythm, and Urban Radio with a single.

In addition to those performers, Mary J. Blige will receive the prestigious Billboard Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The ten-time BBMA winner will do a magnificent performance as part of the honor, which will be one of the most unforgettable moments of the evening. The BBMAs will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and stream live on Peacock.

Blige is one of the only eleven musicians to receive the Billboard Icon Award, which honors great performers who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have left an indelible influence on music. Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, and P!NK have all received the award since 2011.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” said Blige. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Mary J. Blige has won 10 BBMA awards in total, nine of which came when she dominated the 2006 award event. R&B Album of the Year (1995); Female R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year (2006); Hot 100 Airplay Song of the Year (2006); R&B Albums Artist of the Year (2006); R&B/Hip-Hop Album of the Year (2006); R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year (2006); R&B/Hip-Hop Song Airplay of the Year (2006); R&B/Hip-Hop Song of the Year (2006); R&B/ (2006).

Tickets to attend the show are open to the public. Prices per ticket start at $90 and are available for purchase HERE.