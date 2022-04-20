Kevin Durant has laced up a new pair of Nikes. Making their debut in Game 1, Kevin Durant and Nike are set to introduce fans to the Nike KD 15. The new sneaker is designed by Ben Nethongkome and will be released in the first colorway, “Beginnings,” this summer for $160.

The new sneaker features a cushioning package with full-length Zoom Air Strobel, exterior wraps for foot containment, and a reduced-layer upper that hugs feet for mobility. The heel also has 3d-printed tech for Kevin Durant.

You can see the new sneaker below.

