Several reports have confirmed that Memphis slang spitter Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for a federal firearms conspiracy charge stemming from a shooting in Florida last year.

BREAKING: Pooh Shiesty Sentenced to 63 months in prison. He was facing 8 years. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 20, 2022

After Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., plead guilty to the shooting at the top of 2022, prosecutors dropped three other charges that Shiesty was facing, which could’ve landed him in prison for life. Even though his required minimum was eight years, the judge still only sentenced the rapper to a little over three months.

More details will be available as the story develops.

