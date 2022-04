Devin Booker may have just created the coolest moment of the NBA Season. During Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Devin Booker hit a jumper at the buzzer to close out the first half. After hitting the shot, Booker slid near the courtside fans, looked up, and saw a baby hovering over him, held by a parent. What did Booker do? Just give the baby a fist bump. Cool, cute, adorable, and clutch. You can see the trending moment below.