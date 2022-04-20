The 2022 Formula One season is well underway, and anticipation is building for a brand-new race on the calendar, the Miami Grand Prix (May 6-8). Check out this new video starring Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 driver Sergio “Checo” Perez and Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner driving through Manhattan, the Florida Everglades, and the first circuits around the Miami Grand Prix track ahead of the forthcoming event.

In the video, Perez and Horner had a miscommunication, which led Perez on a journey to get from New York to Miami in one day. His adventure brings the Oracle Red Bull Racing racecar to new places, including the marshy Everglades and the Hard Rock Stadium field in Miami Gardens, FL. Additionally, fans will be able to see an F1 car going around the Miami Grand Prix track for the first time.

Perez’s journey takes him from Wall Street to Chinatown to the Everglades, where he meets celebrities such as professional wakeboarder and barefoot water skier Parks Bonifay (who saves him from an 11-foot alligator), Miami Dolphins player Byron Jones, tennis pro-Reilly Opelka, and skateboarders Jamie Foy and Ziggy Wright.

“I loved taking part in my first Red Bull road trip,” said Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver Sergio Perez. “I remember seeing the one of Daniel crossing the Golden Gate Bridge and never thought I would get the chance to be part of it. I think Miami is the perfect place for Formula One, it’s a very fun city and there’s a good energy there. The track is looking awesome and I can’t wait to see all the fans there. Austin always feels like a home race for me and I think Miami will be similar.”

After the first laps of the Miami Grand Prix course in a Formula 1 vehicle, the focus shifts to the next event on the Formula 1 schedule, which takes place in Imola, Italy, before Miami takes center stage as one of the most anticipated races of 2022 in May.

You can view Race to Miami below.