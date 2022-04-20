Kyrie Irving knew he would be hit with a hefty fine for giving the Boston Celtics fans the double bird during game 1 of the NBA playoffs. Well, the league hit the Brooklyn Nets point guard in the pockets. The NBA has fined Irving $50k for his actions toward the fans Sunday afternoon.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KpNRX6alBg — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2022

“The same energy they have for me, I’m going to have for them,” Irving said following the game. “And it’s not every fan. I don’t want to attack every Boston fan, but when people start yelling “p****” and “b****” and “f*** you” and all of this, there’s only so much you can take as a competitor. We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble and take a humble approach. No. F*** that. It’s the playoffs. This is what it is.”

Heading into tonight’s game 2 with the Nets trailing in the series 1-0, it will be interesting to see if Irving will continue to stand by his word to give the Celtics fans the same energy again.

Advertisement