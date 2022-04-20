Outside Lands is set to return to San Francisco for the 2022 Festival season. Among the headliners are Post Malone and SZA. Green Day is also named a headliner.

Filling out the stellar Outside Lands lineup include Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Pusha T, and more. The entire festival will have over 90 artists.

“We are ecstatic to unveil this year’s lineup, which is one of the most dynamic and diverse we’ve ever had. We are ready to get back to Golden Gate Park with our original summer dates again,” said Allen Scott, Co-Founder and Co-Producer of Outside Lands and President of Concerts of Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment. “Last year’s festival was not only a cathartic experience, but a much-needed celebration for the Bay Area and beyond. We can’t wait to do it all again with our Outside Lands community this August.”

Advertisement

3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan, and Golden Gate Club passes will go on sale April 20 at 10am PT exclusively via www.SFOutsideLands.com. 3-Day GA are $399, 3-Day VIP are $799 and the Payment Plan 3-Day pass starts at $99 down for GA and $199 down for VIP, each with two additional payments. Golden Gate Club passes, the most exclusive VIP festival experience offering perks like front-of-stage and sky deck viewing and personal concierge services, are $4,699.