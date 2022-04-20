Travis Scott Reportedly Set to Release New Single with Future on Friday

Travis Scott has slowly been musically recovering since the tragedy at his 2021 Astroworld Festival. Since then, he’s launched Project HEAL and has made a few appearances. Over the weekend, although he didn’t take the stage at Coachella, he did perform at the Revolve x Bootsy Bellows After Party.

The Astroworld rapper plans on breaking back into the music scene this Friday. A snippet of Travis Scott’s new song features Future and is produced by Southside.

FUTURE & TRAVIS SCOTT



“HOLD THAT HEATER”



PROD. BY SOUTHSIDE



THIS FRIDAY 🌵🦅 pic.twitter.com/T3CrhVIURn — HndrxxFans 🦅 (@HndrxxFans) April 19, 2022

Despite being off the scene and cut-scratched from Coachella, Trav has still promoted his forthcoming album Utopia. En route to the music festival in Indio, California, there were Utopia billboards present.

Travis Scott UTOPIA Billboards spotted in California! pic.twitter.com/TBj6QsVG73 — SAINT (@saint) April 10, 2022

It’s uncertain when the Rodeo rapper plans to drop his album, but if the ragers are correct, the road to Utopia begins this Friday.