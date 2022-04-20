D Smoke makes his COLORS debut with the release of his new single “Glide,” which is distributed by WoodWorks Records/EMPIRE. Smoke raps over a fresh and peaceful tune while standing tall and confident in a lively space with just a microphone hanging down. Reflecting on difficult times, he lifts his head to the sky and ‘glides’ through life’s challenges, certain that nothing will ever bring him down.

D Smoke’s “Crossover” music video, which features LVRN’s WESTSIDE BOOGIE, was recently published as part of his sophomore album War & Wonders.

COLORSxSTUDIOS is a one-of-a-kind aesthetic music platform that features incredible talent from all around the world. In an increasingly fragmented and overcrowded scene, COLORS concentrates on the most distinctive emerging artists and innovative sounds. All COLORS events aim to create a clean, simple stage that puts the focus on the musicians, allowing them to present their music without interruption.

Advertisement