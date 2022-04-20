With Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness just weeks away, Marvel Studios couldn’t wait to tease us with the Thor: Love and War.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder arrives only in theaters July 8. ❤️ + ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cQk5qki42d — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 18, 2022

The trailer itself heavily features Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy as they hop across the galaxy. Set to the tune of “Sweet Child of Mine,” it seems like it will combine the best elements of the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Thor Ragnarok.

The biggest moment in the trailer is the end when Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is unveiled as Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit theaters on July 8th, 2022.