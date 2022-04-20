The Emmy Award-winning series Red Table Talk, presented by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris or “Gammy,” premieres on Facebook Watch today, April 20 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, with new episodes streaming weekly.

Janelle Monáe, a trailblazing global superstar and fashion icon, returns to “Red Table Talk.” The outspoken LGBTQIA+ superhero and eight-time Grammy nominee explains why she no longer considers herself a woman and what prompted her to come out at the age of 32. Janelle discusses how she overcame her fears of abandonment and recovered from the traumatic repercussions of her father’s drug addiction, while her feisty and fierce-loving mother Janet Hawthorne makes a surprise visit and a Janelle superfan’s dream comes true.

This season will host exclusives with the heartbroken parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who tragically died by suicide earlier this year; Ireland Baldwin and her mother Oscar® winner actress Kim Basinger’s first interview together revealing how crippling anxiety has affected their lives; and the first sit down with ‘Tinder Swindler’ victim Ayleen Charlotte, the best-selling author of “My Friend Anna” about being conned by fake German heiress Anna Delve,

Advertisement

You can see a preview of the episode here.