Did you think Will Smith‘s slap on Chris Rock and the punishment fall out would hinder opportunities for the King Richard actor? Think again. Sure a film from Netflix and Bad Boys 4 may be on hold but the A-List actor is reportedly “flooded with work offers.”

According to The Mirror, industry experts expect Will Smith to be invited to the small screen to establish his comeback and could appear in lesser budget action films.

Marketing consultant Jeff Kelly stated his ban was “harsh” but expects Will Smith to recover due to Hollywood’s obsession with a redemption arc. “Smaller budget companies will want to bring him on board to make movies, most likely in the action genre, using his name and cache, which they believe audiences still value.”

Another option would be television. With the Oscars being silver screen dominant, a return to TV for Big Willie is possible. “The Oscars centers on films, so TV networks hiring him in some capacity are not off the table.”