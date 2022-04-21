As previously reported, A$AP Rocky was detained yesterday at LAX Airport on his way back from Barbados for his connection to a 2021 shooting and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon upon his arrival to Los Angeles. Last night, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, was released from L.A. County Jail on a $550K bond.

The L.A. Police Dept. issued this statement concerning the Harlem rapper’s arrest: “The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” the statement reads. “The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot. Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the reporting information, which helped identify the suspect(s) involved.”

