While many were laughing at the sales of her most recent album, Trendsetter, haters may want to buckle up for Coi Leray’s next move as she is gearing up to go on tour with Bronx drill rapper B-Lovee.

“OUT BREAK TRENDSETTER TOUR WE OUTSIDE !!!!” Leray posted on Twitter. “TRENDSETTERS LETS GO CRAZYYYYY !!!!”

The traveling trendsetter will be touring across 12 cities in the U.S., kicking off in San Fransisco and ending in Charlotte.

Although Coi Leray’s album only sold 11K units and didn’t land a top Billboard entry in its first week, the 19 track album was packed with many favorites in the music industry, such as Nicki Minaj, A Boogie, Polo G, NAV, H.E.R., G Herbo, Yung bleu, Young Ma, and Fivio Foreign.

In response to all of the negativity, Coi Leray tweeted, “My debut album is amazing and not one song can you say is bad. It been 5 days. I understand Coi Leray is so viral & works good on blogs headlines but trust me, it’s all part of the game just ride out andstayfocus.”

Will you be copping a ticket to see Coi Leray and B-Lovee? Tickets go on sale this Friday!

ECSTATIC to announce @coi_leray will be headlining the next @MonsterEnergy Outbreak Tour‼️



Pre-sale starts tomorrow 10am local

General on-sale Friday 10am local



🪐 💫https://t.co/IKnTI0E1RA 🪐💫@OutbreakPresnts pic.twitter.com/jdPzPg6sBF — Monster Energy Music (@MonsterMusic) April 20, 2022