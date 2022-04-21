One of the greatest musicians of all time, Prince, passed away six years ago today. A true cultural icon, the impact of the late superstar still echoes across current musicians, while his anthems continue to receive plays worldwide.

Prince Rodgers Nelson was born on June 7, 1958, signing to Warner Bros. Records at 18 and delivering his debut album For You at the age of 19. Throughout his career, Prince would release over 40 albums, including the titan of Purple Rain.

Purple Rain was Prince’s sixth album, released in 1984, and was supported by his band The Revolution. The album reigned at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks and spawned mega-hits “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy.” A film of the same name would release in July 1984, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The prolific musician and songwriter was nominated for a Grammy 38 times and received 7 awards total throughout his groundbreaking career. Prince passed on April 21, 2015, at the age of 57.

“Prince was the greatest all-around artist, musician, songwriter, producer, and performer of all time,” said L. Londell McMillan, Prince’s longtime partner, manager, and attorney. “No one comes close to his incomparable genius. Wow, I was such a lucky man to be his friend and partner for decades.”

This summer, Prince will be the subject of a new exhibit in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile that will include interactive experiences. “Prince: The Immersive Experience,” created by entertainment company Superfly in conjunction with The Prince Estate, will launch on June 9 in The Windy City. According to Rolling Stone, the new exhibit will highlight Prince’s life and his music through an interactive experience. The exhibit will bring guests across multidimensional spaces that highlight the artist’s career. In addition to those spaces, “Prince: The Immersive Experience” will incorporate an audio-visual dance space that will be soundtracked by the legend’s multiple hits.

“I am looking forward to this exhibition and they better have my brother Prince presented in the royal manner and light he deserves,” said McMillan.