Jack Harlow’s “First Class” has taken over the Billboard Hot 100. But that was with the help of TikTok, where the new single reigns supreme.

Harlow gave TikTok a sneak peek of his new track “First Class,” a calm ballad that samples Fergie’s 2007 smash “Glamorous,” a few weeks ago. In the days leading up to its formal release, the song went viral on TikTok, spawning tens of thousands of video productions, with fans urging him to drop it and making hilarious trends to the song’s dulcet piano tones. Powered by TikTok’s success, with over 440k video creations in less than three weeks, including over 50k before the official release.

Following his smash “What’s Poppin” (400k+ combined creates) and his duet with Lil Nas X, “Industry Baby” (1.6 million creates), the song is Jack’s third TikTok-powered single to reach the high echelons of the pop charts.

Advertisement

You can catch some of the single’s uses below.