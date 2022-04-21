McDonald’s crew members are continually showing up for customers and making their days a bit brighter, from thoughtful gestures like welcoming customers with a song or paying for their order at the Drive-Thru to amazing actions like saving a choking customer’s life.

McDonald’s has responded by establishing “Thank You Crew,” a program that allows consumers to thank crew members and management at their favorite location.

The surprise of a lifetime came in the form of a visit from one of their favorite artists, Lil Yachty, to a crew team recognized for going above and beyond for customers at a McDonald’s restaurant in Atlanta. Yachty, a former crew member, stopped over this week to say thank you and eat a McChicken and fries with the staff.

“I learned a lot working at McDonald’s before my music career took off, and this visit brought those memories right back,” said Lil Yachty. “I give huge credit to all the McDonald’s crew showing up and working hard every single day. They deserve big things, real celebrations, and I’m here for that.”

McDonald’s will create some additional surprises nationwide, including surprise deliveries, tickets, and more.

So many of our customers have shared special moments with our crew – from celebrating important milestones in their lives to helping them get through the day with that special treat,” said Tiffanie Boyd, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, McDonald’s USA. “Our franchisees are thanking their restaurant crew in unique, meaningful ways for all this and more. This program was inspired by them, and I can’t wait to celebrate even more outstanding crew as new thank-you’s start rolling in.”

Check out our new TV ad below and the Thank You Staff submission website at mcdonalds.com/thanks to hear more real-life stories about how McDonald’s crew has impacted our customers’ days and encouraged us to take these celebrations to the next level.