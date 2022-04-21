The Hot Girls may have just found their new summer anthem after the Hot Girl coach herself debuted a snippet of her upcoming single “Plan B” at Coachella. “This song is very motherf*cking personal to me,” she said on the mic before the preview. “And its to whom the f*ck it may concern.”

Once the snippet surfaced, the internet fans of the Texas native swarmed the comment section asking for her to release the full single. On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion set the record straight on the song’s title after many believed that the title of the upcoming girl anthem was “Letter to My Ex.”

“The song is not called letter to my ex hotties lol” she tweeted. After teasing fans with captions of the lyrics and videos of the song all week, Meg thee Stallion announced that the single would officially release on Friday, April 22nd. Will you be tuned in? Check out the teasers below.

PLAN B OUT FRIDAY presave it NOW https://t.co/9cxzLaWOUu pic.twitter.com/Vy7To8R0VQ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 20, 2022

If you was wondering, yeah boy im still that b****😝 pic.twitter.com/L0DAVZGeCe — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 20, 2022

LADIESSSS LOVE YOURSELF CAUSE THIS SHIT CAN GET UGLY🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jLz3rIPr6N — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 18, 2022