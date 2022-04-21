The footage of boxing legend Mike Tyson putting the beats on a harassing passenger before leaving the plane on the flight from San Francisco has gone viral and now Tyson’s rep claims that the visibly intoxicated individual threw a water bottle at the champ before he got his lumps.

According to Iron Mike’s rep, “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

Additionally, the San Francisco Police Department detained two people believed to be involved in the incident, but their identities were not revealed. San Fran Police did confirm that the individual who was treated for his injuries “provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation.”

Advertisement

TheSource.com will be providing details to this story as they develop.